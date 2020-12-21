MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) - A couple and their two children have been found dead in their western Kentucky home, authorities said.

Kentucky State Police troopers responding to a call of a shooting Sunday morning found four bodies in the Mayfield home, police said in a statement. Autopsies were scheduled for Monday.

Graves County Coroner Brad Jones identified the deceased as Kyle Milliken, his wife, Ashley, and their two boys, ages 13 and 8, news outlets reported.

There’s no danger to the public, but police declined to release more details.

The family’s pastor, Chad Lamb with Grace Life Church in Mayfield, told WPSD-TV he’s in shock.

“Our community is just grieving right now,” he said. “We need to love one another. We need to help one another. And we need to understand that we never know what people are going through.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.