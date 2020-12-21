LAS VEGAS (AP) - A medical examiner has identified a man found fatally shot in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room Friday night.

The Clark County office of the coroner and medical examiner identified 33-year-old Brandon Cornell Tucker as the man police believe was killed after a birthday party.

Police investigators believe a fight at the party led to shots being fired in a room at the Strat. Police said several people fled the room and hotel after the shooting.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is still investigating the incident.

