The spending bill Congress is poised to approve this week rejects calls to “defund police,” and instead keeps full funding flowing to federal law enforcement agencies, the Senate’s leader announced Monday.

While the Black Lives Matter-infused effort to cut police forces has notched some successes in city halls, Republicans on Capitol Hill rejected cuts — and brought Democrats along with them.

“We aren’t defunding the police or abolishing ICE around here. Not on our watch,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican.

At issue is the $1.4 trillion full-year funding bill for 2021, which is being married to a coronavirus pandemic relief bill of about $900 billion.

Full details had yet to be released, but Mr. McConnell said agencies from the Border Patrol to the U.S. Marshals Service are getting the money they need to meet their law enforcement goals.

Democrats and Republicans alike had rejected cuts to the U.S. Capitol Police, some 2,300 officers and civilians that protect the sprawling campus in the center of Washington.

But Democrats in the House had moved to slash U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, proposing a 25% cut to deportation operations in their Homeland Security spending bill, blocking hiring of new Border Patrol agents and trying to erase some of President Trump’s border wall plans.

The final agreement lawmakers are voting on this week, though, includes money for the border wall — albeit less than President Trump has asked for.

Senators said the package includes $1.375 billion, or the same amount as was included in the 2019 and 2020 bills.

