President Trump reportedly turned on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell over the Kentucky Republican’s acknowledging Democrat Joseph R. Biden as the president-elect.

According to a report on Axios, Mr. Trump sent Republican lawmakers a slide in which he accuses Mr. McConnell of disloyalty.

In the slide on Kentucky polling, Mr. Trump takes credit for saving Mr. McConnell’s 2020 re-election bid with a tweet and robocall.

“Sadly, Mitch forgot. He was the first one off the ship!” Mr. Trump wrote in red on the top of the slide sent to Republican senators by the president’s personal assistant, Axios reported.

The slide shows that the race between Mr. McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy Grath was statistically tied until June 19, when Mr. Trump endorsed the Senate majority leader on Twitter.

A month later, Mr. McConnell was up 22 points.

“The slide shows polling tightening again to 51%-40% before an Oct. 31 Trump robocall. McConnell’s final margin of victory over McGrath was 57.8%-38.2%,” Axios wrote.

Circulating the slide among Republican senators, according to Axios, was also a warning to those other lawmakers to toe Mr. Trump’s line on the election outcome.

