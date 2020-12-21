A partisan insult once uttered by Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election is now a rallying cry.

“It’s time for the ‘Deplorables’ fully to take over the Republican Party. Some have suggested starting a new party — and I can understand that, given the frustrations — but why go to the trouble when you have the numbers to have all the power?” asks Roger L. Simon, an Epoch Times columnist.

“An existing party apparatus is sitting there and is there for the taking. Let’s do it,” he says.

The Deplorables are far, far removed from Mrs. Clinton’s unkind description.

“They are the decent, hard-working Americans of all classes that revere our democratic republic and our founding documents and deplore (in the real sense of the word) the Deep State and the dominance of Washington D.C. over our lives. They reject bureaucracy, the uni-party of insiders, and the dangerous Orwellian pervasiveness of Big Tech and its social media tentacles replete with censorship and thought control,” Mr. Simon advises.

“They also seek to preserve liberty and the capitalist system of open markets, while opposing, with all their strength, the incursions of socialism and communism into our country through the influence of the Communist Party of China and others on and in our media, religious institutions, entertainment and educational system. Above all, they adamantly support our Bill of Rights with freedom of speech and worship and the right to bear arms impregnable,” the columnist declares.

They are 74 million strong — and unified, he says.

“This movement is only partly about Donald Trump. He can be looked upon as a founding father of this renewal of American values but, as he himself has said on multiple occasions, this is about us. We must act locally, taking over as many state and city Republican Party institutions as possible,” Mr. Simon adds — acting before weak Republicans and Never Trumpers rush to take advantage of President-elect Joseph R. Biden, and the America he envisions.

TRUMP REVIEWS BEGIN TO ARRIVE

So how did he do?

“It is hard to imagine that President Trump will soon leave office. His presidency has been so big, so full of energy and purpose, that it seems almost impossible that it will come to an end,” writes Liz Peeks, an opinion columnist for Fox News.

“Trump supporters are angry, yes, that the election was unfair, and, many think, dishonest. They are also sad, knowing they may never again elect a president more dedicated to protecting their interests and so ready to take on the intolerant liberal mob,” she continues, citing Mr. Trump’s accomplishments achieved through “common sense and sheer orneriness” and some backbone.

“Trump has presided over a remarkably productive and, many think, extremely successful four years. Those years have also been, at times, chaotic and disruptive, marked by some false steps as well as unprecedented opposition from the liberal media and dishonest Democrats,” Ms. Peeks later notes.

“For his supporters, patriots from all walks of life fed up with political correctness and the censorious Left, the Trump presidency has been a breath of fresh air. It has also been — dare I say it? — great fun.”

IT’S CRITICAL IN CALIFORNIA

The Golden State appears to be fading. California’s population is now growing at its slowest rate in more than a century, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, citing new data from a state office.

“The California Department of Finance, which monitors the state’s population data, found that from July 1, 2019, to July 1, 2020, California saw a net gain of only 21,200 new residents — a 0.05% growth rate not seen since 1900. As of July, the state’s population was 39.78 million,” the news organization said.

Los Angeles County shrunk the most, with a net loss of 40,036 people, more than any other county in the state.

“This is a real sea change in California, which used to be this state of pretty robust population growth. It hasn’t been for some time now. But it’s now gotten to the point where the state is essentially not growing population-wise at all,” said Hans Johnson, a demographer at the Public Policy Institute of California.

Even the Big Tech kingpins Elon Musk and Larry Ellison are leaving, bound for Texas and Hawaii, respectively.

“But for the average person, California’s high housing costs pose the greatest challenge, particularly when combined with staggering job losses tied to the pandemic. The state has been seeing slowing growth for several years, driven by factors that include lower birth rates and people moving away for economic and political reasons,” the Union-Tribune said.

THE DOWNSIZED APPLE

There is also an exodus on the East Coast, of interest, perhaps, to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. A sizable study released in August by the Manhattan Institute predicted that New York City residents — particularly those with high incomes — would leave the Big Apple.

The study found that 44% of the respondents “considered relocating outside the city,” citing the sheer cost of living in the city that never sleeps.

It looks like the prediction is now coming true.

“About 3.57 million people left New York City this year between Jan. 1 and Dec. 7, according to Unacast, which analyzed anonymized cellphone location data. Some 3.5 million people earning lower average incomes moved into the city during that same period, the report showed,” reports Reuters, citing new research from Unacast, a global data analysis organization based in Manhattan and Norway.

“Millions of people have moved out of New York City during the pandemic, but at the same time, millions of others with lower incomes have taken their place,” the study said, revealing that a net 70,000 people left the city this year, resulting in $34 billion in lost income.

POLL DU JOUR

• 59% of U.S. adults “strongly” or “somewhat” disapprove of the job Congress is doing; 64% of Republicans, 58% of independents and 58% of Democrats agree.

• 13% overall “strongly” of “somewhat” approve of the job Congress is doing; 9% or Republicans, 12% of independents and 20% of Democrats agree.

• 16% neither approve nor disapprove; 18% of Republicans, 15% of independents and 16% of Democrats agree.

• 11% overall are not sure; 9% of Republicans, 16% of independents and 7% of independents agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted Dec. 13-15

