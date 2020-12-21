Ivanka Trump, President Trump‘s eldest daughter and a senior adviser, said during a campaign swing through Georgia Monday that the nation needs to send Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler back to Washington to “protect all that American stands for,” “fight for Trump” and defend against the “most radical socialist agenda in American history.”

Ms. Trump called on voters to take advantage of early voting and turnout in record numbers ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff.

She said Mr. Perdue and Mrs. Loeffler are the last line of defense against higher taxes, job-crushing regulations and open borders.

“This is the most important congressional runoff in our nation’s history,” Ms. Trump said. “Georgia will decide which party controls the United States Senate. You will decide which party writes our laws, which party holds congressional hearings and which party spends your hard-earned taxpayer dollars.”

Mr. Perdue and Mrs. Loeffler are running against Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively.

“If Ossoff and Warnock win Georgia, Democrats will gain control of the U.S. Senate, and they will enact the most radical socialist agenda in American history,” Mrs. Trump said.

Republicans need to win one of the races to defend their Senate majority.

Ms. Trump‘s campaign appearances coincided with a visit from Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris.

Ms. Trump said Georgia voters will decide “whether our children will grow up under an oppressive government or whether America will remain the land of the free.”

She said Mr. Perdue and Mrs. Loeffler will fight for “election integrity and protect American Democracy — and fight for Trump.”

“While Dems are focused on making American dependent on Washington, David and Kelly are focused on liberating each individual and freeing them to thrive,” she said.

