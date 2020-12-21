President-elect Joseph R. Biden named additional members to the incoming National Economic Council on Monday, including a former adviser to Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts who has been serving on a congressional panel overseeing the implementation of COVID-19 relief.

Mr. Biden named David Kamin, a professor at the New York University School of Law, as deputy director of the NEC. Mr. Kamin was also a special assistant to the president for economic policy during the Obama administration.

Mr. Biden named Bharat Ramamurti, the top economic adviser to Ms. Warren for her 2020 presidential campaign, as NEC deputy director for financial reform and consumer protection.

Mr. Rhamamurti is the only non-member of Congress to sit on an oversight commission tasked with overseeing the implementation of COVID-related economic relief funds.

The other members are Rep. French Hill, Arkansas Republican, Rep. Donna Shalala, Florida Democrat, and Sen. Pat Toomey, Pennsylvania Republican. The commission was supposed to consist of five members, but a chairman was never named.

Mr. Biden also named Joelle Gamble, a member of the Biden transition’s domestic economic policy team, as a special assistant to the president for economic policy.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.