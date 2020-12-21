A former Libyan intelligence official was charged Monday with building the bomb that blew up Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland 32 years ago killing 273 people, the Justice Department announced.

Abu Agela Masud Kheir Al-Marimi, also was linked to a bombing in West Germany that killed two U.S. military service members in 1986, according to an indictment unsealed Monday.

The announcement of the charges came on the 32nd anniversary of the Lockerbie bombing and were announced by Attorney General William P. Barr at a press conference marking the end of his tenure. The timing of the announcement underscored Mr. Barr’s own personal history with the case that came to the fore during the earlier years of his career with the Justice Department.

“These charges are the product of decades of hard work by investigators and prosecutors who have remained resolute in their dogged pursuit of justice for our citizens, the citizens of the United Kingdom, and the citizens of the other 19 countries that were murdered by terrorists operating on behalf of the former Muamar Qaddafi regime when they attacked Pan Am Flight 103,” said Mr. Barr.

Mr. Barr noted that back in 1991, he was the first to announce charges against two other Libyans in the Lockerbie case.

“Our message to other terrorists around the world is this – you will not succeed – if you attack Americans, no matter where you are, no matter how long it takes, you will be pursued to the ends of the earth until justice is done” the Attorney General said Monday.

Masud is being held by the Libyan government and a Justice Department official said he is likely to be turned over to American investigators in the future.

A court document in the case reveals that Masud was summoned to Tripoli by a Libyan intelligence official and there directed to carry a Samsonite suitcase to Malta where he met two other Libyan intelligence officers involved in the bombing, Abdelbaset al-Megrahi, and Lamin Khalifah Fhimah.

Megrahi was convicted of the bombing by a Scottish court and sentenced to life in prison. He was released after 10 years and died of cancer 12 years later. Mr. Fhimah was acquitted of the charges.

Prosecutors allege that Masud built the bomb using a Toshibia cassette player and a timer, a piece of which was later at the bombing site.

He is accused of setting the timer on the suitcase bomb for 11 hours ahead and gave it to Mr. Fhimah in Malta who placed it aboard an Air Malta Flight. The suitcase was later transferred to the Pan Am Boeing 747 at Frankfurt Airport, where the flight originated.

The bomb detonated at 31,000 feet over Lockerbie and crashed in an area over 800 square miles. Among the casualties were 190 Americans including a group of 35 Syracuse University students returning home for the Christmas holiday.

It was the second deadliest airplane bombing targeting Americans in U.S. history.

