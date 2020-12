HAZELWOOD, Mo. (AP) - A man is in custody after a fatal shooting at a suburban St. Louis convenience store.

The shooting happened Sunday night at a store in Hazelwood. The name of the victim has not been released.

Officers called to the scene found the victim, a man, on the floor of the store. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

