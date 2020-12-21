The U.S. Navy on Monday sailed a nuclear-powered submarine through the Strait of Hormuz, sending an unmistakable message to Iran just a day after U.S. officials blamed Iran-backed militias for a rocket attack on the American embassy complex in Iraq.

The Navy’s demonstration of force in the strategically vital waterway comes as tensions rise between the U.S. and Iran. The military’s strong naval presence in the Persian Gulf also serves as a reminder of the Pentagon’s global reach, even as the number of American ground forces in nearby countries such as Afghanistan and Iraq decrease during the final weeks of President Trump’s tenure.

The Navy’s Fifth Fleet said the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Georgia, along with the missile cruisers USS Port Royal and USS Philippine Sea, moved through the Strait of Hormuz and into the Persian Gulf.

“Georgia’s presence in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations (AOO) demonstrates the U.S. Navy’s ability to sail and operate wherever international law allows,” the Navy said in a statement. “As an inherently flexible maneuver force, capable of supporting routine and contingency operations, Georgia’s presence demonstrates the United States’ commitment to regional partners and maritime security with a full spectrum of capabilities to remain ready to defend against any threat at any time.”

The Navy also boasted that the USS Georgia is “one of the most versatile platforms in the fleet, equipped with superior communications capabilities and the ability to carry up to 154 Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles.”

“The platform can also be configured to host up to 66 Special Operations Forces,” the Navy said.

The U.S. late last week also held joint military drills with Saudi Arabia in the Persian Gulf, highlighting the military partnership between those two countries. Saudi Arabia is Iran’s chief regional rival.

Monday’s announcement by the Pentagon marks something of a departure from usual protocol. The Defense Department typically does not reveal exact movements of specific ships, especially when nuclear submarines are involved.

The disclosure comes after Iran-backed militias in Iraq over the weekend reportedly launched rockets toward the heavily fortified “Green Zone” in Baghdad, which houses the U.S. embassy. At least one civilian was killed and the embassy compound was damaged, officials said.

The naval maneuvers and rocket attacks in Baghdad also come just two weeks before the one-year anniversary of a U.S. missile strike that killed top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, a move that drew Iranian retaliation against American bases in Iraq and nearly brought the two countries to all-out war.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.