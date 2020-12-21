House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday that “faith-oriented” Congress members have told her they “don’t believe in science.”

“Now we have a vaccine, and that gives us hope,” the California Democrat said on the House floor. “A vaccine that springs from science. People say around here sometimes, ‘I’m faith-oriented, so I don’t believe in science.’ And I say, ‘You can do both.’

“Science is an answer to our prayers,” she said. “And our prayers have been answered with a vaccine. And in this legislation we had provision for it to be developed, purchased, and distributed in a way, again, that is fair and equitable and free.”

Mrs. Pelosi made the comments while blaming the Trump administration for the delay in congressional leaders coming to an agreement Sunday on a nearly $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus deal.

“We couldn’t pass legislation until now because the administration simply did not believe in testing, tracing, treatment, wearing masks, sanitation, separation, and the rest — scientific approach,” she said. “It becomes clear to us now that they believed in herd immunity, quackery, springing right from the Oval Office. And not denied sufficiently by some of the CDC and the rest.”

.@SpeakerPelosi on Republicans & the Covid vaccine: “People say around here sometimes, ‘I’m faith-oriented so I don’t believe in science.’” pic.twitter.com/4nJIvSxJEd — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 21, 2020

