Pat Robertson became the latest conservative leader to call on President Trump to acknowledge his electoral defeat.

The venerable evangelical preacher and TV host said on Monday’s episode of his program that Mr. Trump had become “very erratic” and should move on.

Mr. Robertson, according to an account of Monday night’s show in the Washington Post, said that Mr. Trump has “done a marvelous job for the economy, but at the same time he is very erratic, and he’s fired people and he’s fought people and he’s insulted people and he keeps going down the line.”

“It’s a mixed bag,” said Mr. Robertson, long a staunch supporter of Mr. Trump. “I think it would be well to say, ‘You’ve had your day and it’s time to move on.’”

Mr. Trump has refused to concede defeat at the hands of President-elect Joseph R. Biden, charging widespread election fraud, claims that Mr. Robertson had been echoing in recent weeks.

The famed televangelist, who ran for president himself, also called it a bad idea for Mr. Trump to run in 2024, as he has hinted he might.

“I think it’s a sideshow. I think it would be a mistake,” he said.

Mr. Robertson also made unusual pointed personal criticisms of Mr. Trump, whom he said before the election would win, claiming that God had told him this.

“You know, with all his talent and the ability to be able to raise money and grow large crowds, the president still lives in an alternate reality,” the minister said. “He really does. People say, ‘Well, he lies about this, that and the other.’ But no, he isn’t lying; to him, that’s the truth.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.