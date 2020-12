KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Police responding to a shooting call Sunday evening found a female shot in the driveway and a male inside a home who was dead in Kansas City, Kansas.

The police department said in a news release that the female was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The shooting is under investigation and further details were not immediately released.

