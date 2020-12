OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Police responding to a call Sunday about a traffic crash in Omaha found a man inside the vehicle that had suffered apparent gunshot injuries.

The Omaha Police Department said in a news release that 32-year-old Charles Fisher was declared dead at the scene.

The department’s homicide unit is investigating.

