The U.S. sent a Navy warship through the sensitive Taiwan Strait over the weekend, causing China to complain about what it called a move that jeopardizes peace and security in the region.

On Saturday, the USS Mustin, an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, went through the strait, a 110-mile wide body of water separating Taiwan and the People’s Republic of China.

“The ship’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” according to a statement from the U.S. 7th Fleet. “The United States military will continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows.”

A spokesman for China‘s People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command told the South China Morning Post that U.S. ships are sailing through the strait to “intentionally elevate the intensity of the Taiwan issue.”

China has always claimed ownership of Taiwan and has not ruled out taking the island by military force.

The USS Mustin is forward deployed with a home port in Japan.

“All nations benefit from free and open access to the maritime domain. We will foster a united, global effort to safeguard this access,” the 7th Fleet said in a statement.

China sent their aircraft carrier, the Shandong, through the Taiwan Strait a day after the Mustin’s passage, the South China Post reported.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.