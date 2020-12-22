OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Two men are facing charges in connection with the death of an Omaha teen whose body was found in the back of a car abandoned in Wyoming last spring.

The two men had been held in Wyoming since the body was discovered on May 11, and Omaha Police said they have now been returned to Omaha to face charges.

Investigators determined that 15-year-old Manuel Gijon-Villa had been shot in Omaha around 33rd and L streets before his body was found on May 11 in the vehicle that was abandoned on Interstate 80 near Rawlins, Wyoming, after it ran out of gas.

Omaha Police said Tuesday that a 17-year-old man is facing several charges including manslaughter, first-degree assault and evidence tampering in the case. The 17-year-old’s name wasn’t released. The second man, 19-year-old Jose Ramos, has been charged with being an accessory to a felony, evidence tampering and gun possession by someone prohibited from having a gun.

It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday morning who would represent Ramos in court, and it wasn’t clear whether the 17-year-old had an attorney yet.

