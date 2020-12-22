Michigan’s Democratic attorney general vowed Tuesday to pursue legal punishments against attorneys who have challenged the state’s election results, calling such lawyers liars.

Dana Nessel told reporters on Tuesday that she plans to ask for sanctions and legal fees in such cases.

“We’ll go to the Attorney Grievance Commission on some cases, where we know for a fact that there were intentional misrepresentations that were made, the kind where there is no question of the facts,” she said, according to the New York Times.

“If you have your name attached to it and you’ve made intentional misrepresentations, I absolutely think you ought to be held accountable,” she said.

The Trump campaign and/or its allies have filed multiple lawsuits in Michigan over the election results in the state, though the cases have either been dismissed by courts or withdrawn.

Among those against whom Ms. Nessel is readying complaints, with the help of liberal watchdog groups in other states, is one against Sidney Powell, who has charged foreign interference because of the voting systems used by some of the counties in the state.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.