D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Tuesday that Robert J. Contee III will serve as the new acting chief of the Metropolitan Police Department.

A 31-year MPD veteran, Chief Contee is currently working as the assistant chief of the Investigative Services Bureau, according to the department website. He will transition to serve as the acting chief in January, and his appointment must receive final approval for the position from the D.C. Council.

The new leader will take over for Chief Peter Newsham, who recently said he is leaving the force in February to head the Prince William County Police Department.

Miss Bowser chose Chief Newsham in 2017 to replace former Chief Cathy Lanier.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.