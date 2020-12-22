President Trump said Tuesday night he’ll ask Congress to revise the just-passed $900 billion COVID relief package, saying it contains too much foreign aid and not enough help for struggling Americans.

Calling the legislation “a disgrace,” Mr. Trump stopped short of threatening a veto. But he asked Congress to “amend” the bill to increase direct payments of $600 to $2,000, calling the former amount “ridiculously low.”

He also called on Congress to “get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items.”

“Send me a suitable bill, or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package, and maybe that administration will be me,” Mr. Trump said in a video address. “And we will get it done.”

White House aides had said earlier that Mr. Trump would sign the bill. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said earlier on Tuesday that he was “pleased” with the package, saying it would “provide critical additional economic relief for American workers, families, and businesses that, through no fault of their own, have been adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.”

