President Trump is naming a who’s who of close allies and confidantes to high-profile boards on his way out the door.

He tapped Pam Bondi, a former Florida attorney general and key impeachment adviser, to serve on the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Hope Hicks, a close aide during his 2016 campaign and White House counselor, is heading to the board that oversees Fulbright Scholarships, while Richard Grenell, who served as U.S. ambassador to Germany and acting Director of National Intelligence, was appointed as member of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council, according to a list released Tuesday by the White House.

Stephanie Grisham, who served as Mr. Trump’s third press secretary but didn’t take the podium, was named to the board of directors for the National Board for Education Sciences.

And White House budget director Russell Vought was appointed as a member of the board of visitors at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Mr. Trump has been moving swiftly to reward stalwart allies in recent days, even as he contests November elections results that show he lost to Democratic rival Joseph R. Biden.

Last week, he named Charlie Kirk — founder of the pro-Trump Turning Point USA group for young conservatives — to his 1776 Commission to restore “patriotic education” in schools and appointed Andrew Giuliani, a White House aide and son of Trump lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani, to serve on the Holocaust Memorial Council.

