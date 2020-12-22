President Trump on Tuesday handed out 20 pardons and commutations including to two men snared in the Robert S. Mueller’s Russia probe and two former congressmen.

The pardons and clemency, arriving just days before Christmas, also went to a group of Blackwater military contractors and two Border Patrol agents who were convicted in high-profile prosecutions.

Other presidents have issued eyebrow-raising pardons in the waning days of their terms, but these 20 pardons were nevertheless stunning in going to individuals both meek and notorious.

A full pardon went to Trump campaign figure George Papadopoulos, who pled guilty to making false statements to federal agents in connection with the Russia probe, which the White House noted did not find any evidence of the alleged Trump-Russia collusion.

Mr. Trump also gave a full pardon to Alex van der Zwaan, a Dutch lawyer sentenced to 30 days in jail and a $20,000 fine for lying to Mr. Mueller’s investigators about his contacts with the Trump campaign.

“None of his underlying conduct was alleged to have been unlawful, nor did prosecutors note any prior criminal history,” the White House said in announcing the pardon.

The pardoned Republican congressman, Duncan Hunter of California and Chris Collins of New York, had been convicted of misusing campaign funds and securities fraud, respectively.

Mr. Trump granted full pardons to Nicholas Slatten, Paul Slough, Evan Liberty, and Dustin Heard, contractors for the Blackwater security firm who were convicted of killing 14 unarmed Iraqi civilians in 2007 in what came to be known as the Nisour Square massacre.

The military contractors fired live ammunition and threw grenades into a busy traffic roundabout in the square. Slatten was charged with murder and sentenced to life in prison; the others were sentenced to 30 years in prison for manslaughter.

