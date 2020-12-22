Anthony Fauci, the media-savvy doctor who oversees vaccine development for the U.S., rolled up his sleeve for the cameras and got his coronavirus shot Tuesday in a bid to boost confidence in an immunization campaign designed to restore life back to normal.

Dr. Fauci said he received the shot publicly for two reasons — he’s an attending physician at the National Institutes of Health who sees patients and, more importantly, to serve as a role model for the rest of the country.

“I feel extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy of this vaccine. And I want to encourage everyone, who has the opportunity, to get vaccinated so that we could have a veil of protection over this country that would end this pandemic,” said Dr. Fauci, the director of the NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Fauci’s team worked this year with Moderna, the drugmaker that provided the vaccines loaded with groundbreaking “messenger RNA” technology.

Health Secretary Alex Azar, NIH Director Francis Collins and six frontline workers also received their initial doses in a bid to build confidence in the vaccines, which were developed and approved in record time to address the swirling pandemic.

Experts say at least 70%-80% of the public needs to get inoculated to build the type of widespread immunity that can bring the virus down to manageable levels in 2021.

Officials said it was miraculous and “truly astounding” to see two approved vaccines within 11 months from the virus appearing on America’s radar.

“What we’re seeing now is the culmination of years of research, which have led to a phenomenon that is truly unprecedented,” Dr. Fauci said. “I consider it an honor to be a part of this process.”

Mr. Azar said the vaccines received the same type of review that any other would, despite efforts to streamline the process by manufacturing shots simultaneously.

Donning a short-sleeve polo shirt from his agency, he said it was important for him to receive the shot in front of cameras after using his authority to approve them for everyone else.

Dr. Collins was a bit more dramatic, rolling up the sleeve of his black T-shirt and saying: “Bring it on.”

“Are you done yet?” he quipped. “That was no problem, people.”

NIH staff members said they wanted to protect themselves so they can focus on treating patients. Each of the NIH recipients received a note advising them to return for their second dose in 28 days.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine developed by Pfizer and German company BioNTech on Dec. 11, clearing the way for shipments of nearly 3 million doses last week and 2 million additional doses this week.

President Trump’s vaccine team, Operation Warp Speed, is sending nearly 6 million doses of Moderna’s version to the states this week.

A federal advisory panel said health workers and nursing-home residents should be prioritized, followed by other essential workers and those 75 and older in the second phase.

Governors have the final say over how to use their allotments, however.

Members of Congress and senior administration officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, are getting doses as part of continuity-of-government efforts.

