President-elect Joseph R. Biden said Tuesday that he has not discussed a federal probe into his son Hunter Biden’s tax issues with his potential picks for U.S. attorney general.

“I guarantee you I’m going to do what I said,” Mr. Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware. “The attorney general of the United States of America is not the president’s lawyer.”

Mr. Biden said he’s going to name someone who will enforce the law as written, “not guided by me.”

“I promise you my Justice Department will be totally on its own, making its judgments about how they should proceed,” he said.

The president-elect’s transition team disclosed this month that federal prosecutors in Delaware are investigating Hunter Biden’s taxes.

The probe is apparently looking into whether Hunter Biden violated tax and money laundering laws with his high-flying business dealings in Ukraine and China when his father was the vice president.

Attorney General William P. Barr, who is leaving the Justice Department, this week, said Monday that he doesn’t see a need to appoint a special counsel to look into Hunter Biden - something congressional Republicans are calling for.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.