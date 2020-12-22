President-elect Joseph R. Biden said Tuesday that stories during the 2020 campaign about his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings were part of a Russian disinformation and smear campaign.

“Yes, yes, yes,” Mr. Biden said as he left the stage in Wilmington, Delaware.

Fox’s Peter Doocy had asked Mr. Biden if he still thinks the stories from the fall about Hunter were Russian disinformation and a smear campaign.

“God love you, man - you’re a one-horse pony, I’ll tell you,” Mr. Biden told Mr. Doocy.

Federal prosecutors in Delaware are investigating Hunter Biden’s taxes in a probe that’s apparently been going on since 2018.

The New York Post had first reported in October that an executive at the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings, where Hunter Biden had held a lucrative job when his father was vice president, had supposedly secured a meeting with the elder Mr. Biden in Washington in 2015 thanks to Hunter Biden.

The Biden campaign said the executive was not on the former vice president’s official schedule but allowed that they might have met briefly.

Emails also appeared to show that Hunter Biden was promised $10 million annually from a corrupt Chinese businessman for “introductions alone.”

Mr. Biden denied in an October debate that there was anything untoward going on or that his son cashed in via Chinese money.

