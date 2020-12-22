President-elect Joseph R. Biden said Tuesday that President Trump dropped the ball on the recent hack of federal agencies and the private sector and that there’s no evidence it’s under control yet.

Mr. Biden called the breach a “grave risk to our national security” and said it happened on Mr. Trump’s watch when the president wasn’t watching.

Mr. Biden said his administration would respond in kind but declined to go into detail, saying he didn’t want to tip his hand.

“The Trump administration needs to make an official attribution,” Mr. Biden said in Wilmington, Delaware. “Even if he does not take it seriously, I will.”

Mr. Biden said his team isn’t getting cooperation from the Defense Department on getting information on the extent of the damage.

“We need international rules of the road on cybersecurity,” he said.

Mr. Biden pointed out that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has pointed to Russia as the likely culprit.

Mr. Trump said Russia is the left’s answer for everything and that it might have been China.

