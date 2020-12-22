The $2.3 trillion catchall spending package Congress passed late Monday includes some funding for President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s transition into office.

The bill includes at least $8 million for “administrative support” for the transition and at least $9.9 million for presidential transition expenses.

For the latter amount, $8.9 million would be permanently rescinded when the president-elect is the incumbent president.

President Trump, who is contesting the election results, hasn’t yet signed the bill into law. Early Tuesday, Mr. Trump did sign a stopgap funding bill that will keep the government running through Dec. 28 while the White House reviews the broader package.

The General Services Administration said on Nov. 23 that it would unlock some resources for Mr. Biden’s transition team.

The text of the 5,593-page spending bill was released just before 2 p.m. on Monday.

Lawmakers combined about $900 billion in coronavirus relief with a $1.4 trillion package to fund the federal government through September 2021.

In March 2018, Mr. Trump begrudgingly signed a $1.3 trillion, 2,232-page “omnibus” spending bill.

“I say to Congress: I will never sign another bill like this again,” the president said then. “I’m not going to do it again. Nobody read it. It’s only hours old.”

