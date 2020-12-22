A failed Democratic U.S. House candidate has filed a request to have Rep. Matt Gaetz disbarred for “sedition” and trying to disenfranchise voters.

Pam Keith, who was easily defeated in her bid to unseat Republican Rep. Brian Mast in Florida’s 18th Congressional District, has turned her sights on Mr. Gaetz for what she called “an illegal and immoral effort to disenfranchise millions of American voters.”

“This petition to disbar Matt Gaetz has been filed,” she tweeted Tuesday. “Whether or not they choose to discipline him (they have censured him in the past), the record of his tenure will have this stain forever.”

The complaint to the Florida State Bar, asking the board to take away Mr. Gaetz’s law license, concerns the case in which Texas asked the Supreme Court to overturn election results in four swing states that went for Democrat Joseph R. Biden.

Mr. Gaetz was one of the 126 House Republicans to sign an amicus brief supporting Texas’s unsuccessful bid.

In doing so, Mr. Gaetz “acted in furtherance of sedition designed to tear apart the fabric of federalism that allows this nation to function and thrive,” Ms. Keith’s petition states.

“I maintain that no lawyer should act in furtherance of sedition or destruction of the Constitution of the United States,” it says.

