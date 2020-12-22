President-elect Joseph R. Biden is expected to name Miguel Cardona, Connecticut’s commissioner of education, as his pick to be the next U.S. Secretary of Education, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

Mr. Cardona would be tasked with overseeing the federal government’s role in recommending how and when to reopen the nation’s schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Biden has said most schools in the U.S. could be reopened within the first 100 days of his administration with proper funding and coordination in place.

During the campaign, Mr. Biden said he planned to nominate a candidate who had public school teaching experience.

Mr. Cardona is a former elementary school teacher and school principal. He was appointed commissioner of education in August 2019.

Liberal activists are also urging the incoming administration to leverage the Higher Education Act to wipe out student loan debt for millions of affected Americans.

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus recently announced support for Mr. Cardona for education secretary after previously lobbying for Mr. Biden to pick Lily Eskelsen García, a past president of the National Education Association (NEA).

Other names that had been in the mix for education secretary include Leslie Fenwick, the former dean of the Howard University School of Education, and Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT).

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.