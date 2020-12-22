Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in an interview published this week that President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s Cabinet picks will receive fair consideration in a GOP-controlled Senate.

They “aren’t all going to pass on a voice vote, and they aren’t all going to make it, but I will put them on the floor,” Mr. McConnell told Scott Jennings, a former adviser, in a piece for the Louisville Courier-Journal.

The Kentucky Republican said he will treat Mr. Biden “a hell of a lot better” than Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, treated President Trump.

Senate Republicans have already signaled they’re likely to oppose Neera Tanden, Mr. Biden’s pick to lead the White House budget office, and Xavier Becerra, Mr. Biden’s pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

Republicans controlled the U.S. Senate when Mr. Trump took office, but Senate Democrats used procedural maneuvers to delay votes on Mr. Trump’s personnel picks. Mr. McConnell’s recognizing Mr. Biden as the president-elect last week has angered Mr. Trump.

An aide to the president circulated a graphic to Republicans on Capitol Hill on Monday implying that a supportive tweet and a robocall from the president helped push Mr. McConnell over the top in his race this year against Democrat Amy McGrath.

“Sadly, Mitch forgot. He was the first one off the ship!” the graphic reads.

Mr. McConnell defeated Ms. McGrath by close to 20 points. Mr. Trump carried the state by about 26 points.

