D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is set to announce Tuesday that she has picked Robert J. Contee III to serve as the new acting chief of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Miss Bowser is scheduled to discuss the appointment during a press conference at 11 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the mayor.

Chief Contee, a 31-year veteran of the department, will serve as the acting chief beginning in January, and he must receive final approval for the position from the D.C. Council.

The news was first reported by The Washington Post and later confirmed by The Washington Times.

The incoming leader will take over for Chief Peter Newsham, who recently said he is leaving the force in February to head the Prince William County Police Department.

Miss Bowser chose Chief Newsham in 2017 to replace former Chief Cathy Lanier.

