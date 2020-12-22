D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has appointed Robert J. Contee III to become the new acting chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, according to a local news outlet.

Miss Bowser is expected to officially make the announcement at a press conference Tuesday, The Washington Post reported.

Mr. Contee, a 31-year veteran of the department, is reportedly set to serve as the acting chief beginning in January, and he must receive final approval for the position from the D.C. Council.

He will take over for Chief Peter Newsham, who recently said he is leaving the force in February to head the Prince William County Police Department.

Miss Bowser chose Chief Newsham in 2017 to replace former Chief Cathy Lanier.

