Russian and Chinese bombers flew a joint patrol mission over the Western Pacific on Tuesday in what is considered a show of close military cooperation between Moscow and Beijing.

Russian military officials said a pair of its Tu-95MS strategic bombers along with four Hong-6K bombers from the air branch of China‘s People’s Liberation Army flew the air patrol missions over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea.

“The aircraft of both countries operated in strict compliance with the provisions of international law,” according to the Russian news agency TASS, quoting Russian government officials.

The Russian defense ministry added that the patrol flight wasn’t directed against any third countries.

Amid growing tensions with the United States and NATO countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that the idea of a future military alliance between Russia and China “can’t be ruled out,” according to the Associated Press.

The air patrols are carried out to “improve their capabilities for conducting joint measures and strengthening global strategic stability.” It was the second such flight since a July 2019 patrol over the same area, TASS reported.

In October, Putin said Russia has been sharing highly sensitive military technologies with China that helped significantly bolster its defense capabilities. Prior to that, while Russia and China hailed their “strategic partnership,” there has been no talk about establishing a formal military alliance between the two nations.

Relations between the United States and Russia have fallen to low levels not seen since the Cold War over issues including Moscow‘s annexation of Crimea in Ukraine and accusations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections. Meanwhile, China has been identified by U.S. officials as the country’s primary strategic competitor.

