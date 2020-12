SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Springfield police believe the fatal shooting of a teenager was likely the result of an accident.

Seventeen-year-old Richard Tyler Corbin was shot Friday at a home. Police spokeswoman Jasmine Bailey said detectives believe a 16-year-old girl accidentally fired the gun, though the case remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

