JONESBORO, Maine (AP) - Police in Maine are investigating a crash in Jonesboro that killed a 23-year-old resident of Milbridge.

The crash happened just after noon on Wednesday and killed Devin Lee, police said. Lee was the only occupant of a vehicle that crashed on Old Route One in Jonesboro, police said.

Police said speed was a factor in the crash, and Lee was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Local emergency responders and Maine State Police responded to the crash, but Lee died from injuries, police said.

