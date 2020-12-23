New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that sheriff’s deputies will be dispatched to the homes and hotel rooms of “every single traveler” visiting from the United Kingdom to ensure they comply with quarantine orders.

Mr. De Blasio held a press conference addressing a new, more transmissible strain of the coronavirus that has been detected in the U.K. He said that while all travelers are required to sign an order agreeing to quarantine for two weeks upon their arrival in New York, visitors specifically from the U.K. will face additional scrutiny.

“We will make sure that quarantine is upheld,” the mayor said. “For folks coming in from the United Kingdom, we will have a new approach given this new strain we’re seeing there.”

“We’re going to have sheriff’s deputies go to the home or the hotel of every single traveler coming in from the U.K.,” he added.

Mr. De Blasio said the travelers will face a $1,000 fine for every day they fail to confirm they’re isolating.

“If they are not, they will be penalized,” he said. “And we will collect those penalties.”

#BREAKING: Mayor Bill de Blasio announces new “tough rules” for UK travelers: “We’re going to have sheriff’s deputies go to the home or the hotel of every single traveler coming in from the UK.” pic.twitter.com/DDo7RfpkFZ — The Hill (@thehill) December 23, 2020

