The federal government has signed an agreement with Merck to support development and large-scale manufacturing of its therapeutic for treating critical COVID-19 patients.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Wednesday said his agency and the Department of Defense will work together as part of Operation Warp Speed to move potential therapeutics such as Merck’s MK-7110.

Researchers have called it a promising fusion protein and immune modulator, which has the potential to minimize the damaging effects of an overactive immune response to COVID-19. An overactive response can contribute to the severity of the illness, officials said.

“More good news about COVID-19 therapeutics is constantly emerging and President Trump’s commitment to supporting life saving therapeutics has already helped deliver hundreds of thousands of Operation Warp Speed-supplied therapeutics to the frontlines,” Mr. Azar said.

HHS and the Department of Defense provided Merck with about $356 million in funding to allow for the development of MK-7110 and delivery of up to 100,000 doses by June 2021. If the Food and Drug Administration determines MK-7110 meets the criteria for emergency use authorization, doses will be packed and ready to ship in the first half of 2021.

Clinical trials indicated that patients who received the MK-7110 therapeutic had a 60% greater chance of clinical recovery than those who received a placebo. A preliminary analysis indicates the treatment could reduce the risk of respiratory failure or death by 50% compared to the standard of care, Pentagon officials said.

