President Trump granted full pardons to 26 more people on Wednesday night, including former 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort, longtime confidante Roger Stone and Charles Kushner, father of the president’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The second wave of clemency this week followed 20 pardons and commutations issued on Tuesday, as Mr. Trump nears the end of his term.

Both Stone and Manafort were convicted in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. The president said Stone, 68, whose sentence he had commuted in July, is afflicted with “numerous medical conditions.”

“Due to prosecutorial misconduct by Special Counsel Mueller’s team, Mr. Stone was treated very unfairly,” the White House said. “He was subjected to a pre-dawn raid of his home, which the media conveniently captured on camera. Mr. Stone also faced potential political bias at his jury trial. Pardoning him will help to right the injustices he faced at the hands of the Mueller investigation.”

He had been convicted of obstructing Congress and threatening a witness.

The White House said Manafort, who spent nearly two years in prison for bank and tax fraud, illegal foreign lobbying and witness tampering, was a victim of “blatant prosecutorial overreach.”

“Mr. Manafort has already spent two years in prison, including a stretch of time in solitary confinement – treatment worse than what many of the most violent criminals receive,” the statement said.

Since May, Manafort has been released to home confinement as a result of COVID-19 concerns.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., who is pursuing mortgage fraud charges against Manafort in New York state, slammed the pardon.

Mr. Trump’s pardon only shields Manafort from federal charges, not the state level crimes Mr. Vance has accused him of.

New York’s highest court dismissed the charges last month, saying they are too similar to the federal counts Manafort was convicted of in 2018. Mr. Vance is appealing that decision.

“This action underscores the urgent need to hold Mr. Manafort accountable for his crimes against the People of New York as alleged in our indictment and we will continue to pursue our appellate remedies,” a spokesman for Mr. Vance said of the pardon.

• Jeff Mordock contributed to this report.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.