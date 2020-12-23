President Trump granted full pardons to 26 more people on Wednesday night, including former 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort, longtime confidante Roger Stone and Charles Kushner, father of the president’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The second wave of clemency this week followed 20 pardons and commutations issued on Tuesday, as Mr. Trump nears the end of his term.

Both Mr. Stone and Mr. Manafort were convicted in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. The president said Stone, 68, whose sentence he had commuted in July, is afflicted with “numerous medical conditions.”

“Due to prosecutorial misconduct by Special Counsel Mueller’s team, Mr. Stone was treated very unfairly,” the White House said. “He was subjected to a pre-dawn raid of his home, which the media conveniently captured on camera. Mr. Stone also faced potential political bias at his jury trial. Pardoning him will help to right the injustices he faced at the hands of the Mueller investigation.”

He had been convicted of obstructing Congress and threatening a witness.

The White House said Mr. Manafort, who spent nearly two years in prison for bank and tax fraud, illegal foreign lobbying and witness tampering, was a victim of “blatant prosecutorial overreach.”

“Mr. Manafort has already spent two years in prison, including a stretch of time in solitary confinement – treatment worse than what many of the most violent criminals receive,” the statement said.

Since May, Mr. Manafort has been released to home confinement as a result of COVID-19 concerns.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., who is pursuing mortgage fraud charges against Mr. Manafort in New York state, slammed the pardon.

Mr. Trump’s pardon only shields Mr. Manafort from federal charges, not the state level crimes Mr. Vance has accused him of.

New York’s highest court dismissed the charges last month, saying they are too similar to the federal counts Mr. Manafort was convicted of in 2018. Mr. Vance is appealing that decision.

“This action underscores the urgent need to hold Mr. Manafort accountable for his crimes against the People of New York as alleged in our indictment and we will continue to pursue our appellate remedies,” a spokesman for Mr. Vance said of the pardon.

Mr. Stone, a GOP political strategist and longtime confidante of Mr. Trump, twice benefited from the president’s pardon powers. The president first commuted his prison sentence and now granted him a full pardon.

He was convicted last year of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing the U.S. House probe into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election.

A judge sentenced Mr. Stone to 40 months in prison, but Mr. Trump commuted that sentence before it started. Mr. Stone still pursued pardon, saying he was praying for one.

Mr. Kushner, 66, a real estate developer, is the father of one of Mr. Trump’s closest advisers. Jared Kushner is married to Ivanka Trump, the president’s elder daughter.

Mr. Kushner was prosecuted by then-U.S. Attorney Chris Christie in 2004 and pleaded guilty to 18 counts of illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion, and witness tampering, involving campaign donations to Democratic candidates. He served 14 months at a federal prison camp in Alabama.

The White House said former U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah Brett Tolman and American Conservative Union officials Matt Schlapp and David Safavian support a pardon of Mr. Kushner.

“Since completing his sentence in 2006, Mr. Kushner has been devoted to important philanthropic organizations and causes, such as Saint Barnabas Medical Center and United Cerebral Palsy,” the White House said. “This record of reform and charity overshadows Mr. Kushner’s conviction and 2-year sentence for preparing false tax returns, witness retaliation, and making false statements to the FEC.”

Jared Kushner has been a point man for the president’s efforts at criminal justice reform.

• Jeff Mordock contributed to this report.

