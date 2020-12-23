On the same day that Attorney General William P. Barr left office, President Trump renewed his call on Wednesday night for a special counsel to investigate election fraud “immediately.”

“After seeing the massive Voter Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election, I disagree with anyone that thinks a strong, fast, and fair Special Counsel is not needed, IMMEDIATELY,” Mr. Trump tweeted from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. “This was the most corrupt election in the history of our Country, and it must be closely examined!’

The tweet came hours after Mr. Barr delivered his farewell to employees at the Justice Department. Mr. Barr resisted appointing a special counsel to look into election fraud, saying he would have done so if he felt it were warranted.

“But I haven’t, and I’m not going to,” Mr. Barr said in his final press conference on Tuesday.

The president’s tweet could signal that he intends to press the issue with Mr. Barr’s replacement, Jeffrey Rosen, the current deputy attorney general. Mr. Rosen will lead the Justice Department on an acting basis until Mr. Trump’s term ends on Jan. 20.

The president has considered appointing lawyer Sidney Powell as a special counsel on election fraud to work in the White House counsel’s office. But he reportedly abandoned that idea this week.

