The FBI has reportedly found that Iranians are behind the recently launched “Enemies of the People” website that lists the addresses of several public figures alongside images of their faces under crosshairs.

Citing unnamed sources, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal each reported Tuesday that the FBI determined Iranian were behind the “Enemies” site launched following last month’s U.S. elections.

The site lists over a dozen people, including FBI Director Christopher A. Wray and former U.S. cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs, alongside their addresses and images of their faces in crosshairs.

It alleges the people listed committed treason, a crime punishable by death, for purportedly having a part in President Trump losing his race for reelection to Democratic rival Joseph R. Biden.

Several individuals targeted on the site received a statement from the FBI recently informing them Iranian actors are believed responsible, The Post reported.

“The FBI is in possession of highly credible information indicating Iranian advanced persistent threat actors were almost certainly responsible for the creation of a website, called ‘Enemies of the People,’ containing death threats aimed at U.S. election officials in mid-December 2020,” the FBI said in a statement quoted by The Post.

The FBI declined to comment.

