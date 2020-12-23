IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa City woman is facing a felony charge accusing her of neglect that led to an elderly woman’s death.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that 54-year-old Tara M. Edwards was arrested Wednesday morning and faces one count of intentional dependent adult abuse causing serious injury. It wasn’t immediately clear if Edwards had an attorney.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says it began an investigation in February into the death of a 72-year-old woman who suffered from several conditions that prevented her from caring for herself. The sheriff’s office said Edwards was the woman’s primary caregiver.

Authorities said Edwards, who was previously a licensed practical nurse, failed to fill the woman’s prescriptions, failed to take her to medical appointments and failed to provide necessary nutritional supplements.

Authorities say the elderly woman was emaciated and malnourished at the time of her death. The county medical examiner determined the cause of death to be homicide.

