LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - The Lawrence Police Department plans a new special victims unit that will focus largely on cases of physical abuse.

The department said Tuesday that the main focus of the new division will be physical abuse crimes such as those involving children, crimes of a sexual nature and domestic violence.

The Douglas County District Attorney’s office will provide dedicated prosecutors to deal with the crimes investigated by the SVU.

