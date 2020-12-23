By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 23, 2020

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - The Lawrence Police Department plans a new special victims unit that will focus largely on cases of physical abuse.

The department said Tuesday that the main focus of the new division will be physical abuse crimes such as those involving children, crimes of a sexual nature and domestic violence.

The Douglas County District Attorney’s office will provide dedicated prosecutors to deal with the crimes investigated by the SVU.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide