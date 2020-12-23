By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 23, 2020

ADEL, Iowa (AP) - A man was found dead early Tuesday at a rural intersection in Dallas County, and authorities said they are investigating the killing as a homicide.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called about 1:30 a.m. to an intersection in rural Adel, where they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man wasn’t immediately identified.

The sheriff’s office said the public isn’t believed to be at danger from anyone involved in the shooting.

The sheriff’s office and state Division of Criminal Investigation are continuing an investigation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide