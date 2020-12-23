By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 23, 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Christmas enforcement period is underway.

The year’s campaign is called “Home for the Holidays,” WLBT-TV reported. Troopers during the holiday enforcement period will be on the lookout for drunk, distracted drivers, and other traffic violators beginning Wednesday.

During last year’s enforcement period, troopers worked 116 crashes with three fatalities and made 39 DUI arrests, the agency said.

The Christmas enforcement period runs through Sunday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide