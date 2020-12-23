A New Hampshire woman was charged Wednesday with sending threatening texts, including photos of a mutilated female body, to a Republican Michigan election official who refused to certify their county’s presidential election results.

Katelyn Jones, 23, of Epping, New Hampshire, was charged in a Detroit federal court with sending threatening communications. If convicted, she faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Ms. Jones repeatedly threatened Monica Palmer, the chair of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers.

Ms. Jones also allegedly texted Ms. Palmer two graphic photos of a bloody, deceased, nude mutilated woman lying on the ground, according to court documents. Those two photos were followed by a third photo of Ms. Palmer’s minor daughter.

“I’d just like you to imagine that’s …. your beautiful daughter,” Ms. Jones said of the texts, according to a criminal complaint.

Other texts allegedly sent by Ms. Jones, called Ms. Palmer, a “disgusting racist b–-” and “a terrorist.”

“I don’t tolerate people like you, in fact, I consider you to be a terrorist and do you know what happens to terrorists, [Monica]??” Ms. Jones allegedly texted.

Ms. Jones sent at least 10 threatening texts to Ms. Palmer, according to court documents. The threats began on Nov. 18, the day after Ms. Palmer refused to certify the election.

Ms. Jones is also accused of posting Ms. Palmer’s phone number and address and her husband’s phone number on Instagram.

“The allegations in this case should make all of us disgusted,” U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said in a statement. “There is simply no place in Michigan, or in the United States, for chilling threats like this to people who are simply doing what they believe is correct.”

Ms. Palmer was one of two members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers who voted against certifying the election results. The decision generated a political uproar, prompting her to certify the results, and later attempting to rescind that vote.

Wayne County, where Detroit is located, is Michigan’s largest county with 878,000 votes. It was won by President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

FBI officials traced the phone number to a TextMe Inc. app account created 10 minutes before Ms. Palmer received the first threatening message, according to court records.

Ms. Jones was arrested Tuesday at the home of her mother in New Hampshire. She admitted creating the TextMe account and using it to send the threatening texts, according to an affidavit.

