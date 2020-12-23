The Pentagon early Wednesday morning fired back at President-elect Joseph R. Biden, calling his claim that the Defense Department is refusing to brief the Biden transition team on key issues a “patently false” allegation.

In a blunt statement released shortly after midnight, senior Pentagon officials said they will resume formal meetings with the Biden transition team in early January, after a holiday break agreed to by both sides. The Biden team has denied that it agreed to a holiday break.

Meanwhile, Mr. Biden on Tuesday said that “the Defense Department won’t even brief us” on key issues, including a massive hack of the federal government that most security and defense officials have attributed to Russia.

Mr. Biden said his team isn’t getting cooperation from the Defense Department and is in the dark on the extent of the damage, largely because of President Trump’s downplaying of the incident.

“Even if he doesn’t take it seriously, I will,” the president-elect said.

In claiming that the Defense Department will not brief his team, Mr. Biden seemed to reference meetings between Pentagon and transition officials that were scheduled for last Friday but ultimately postponed.

The Pentagon strongly disputes Mr. Biden’s version of events.

“The statement that the ‘Defense Department won’t even brief us, on many things’ is patently false,” a senior Defense Department official said. “Since Nov. 23, when the [General Service Administration] approved transition activities to occur, the DoD has conducted 163 interviews and 181 requests for information, which greatly exceed what the Biden-Harris team originally requested.”

“The department will continue to provide the information and meetings necessary to ensure the continuity of government,” the official said. “As we’ve said, meetings will begin again in early January, and in fact we’ve begun scheduling them.”

The rocky transition at the Pentagon comes after President Trump made a series of major personnel moves, including the firing of former Pentagon chief Mark T. Esper and installation of acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller in his place. Mr. Miller has stressed that he is fully cooperating with Mr. Biden’s team, though top transition officials say that simply isn’t true.

