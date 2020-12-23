The Trump administration said it secured 100 million additional doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, or enough to vaccinate 50 million people with the two-dose regimen.

Under the deal, Pfizer, which worked with German company BioNTech, will deliver 70 million of the doses by the end of June and the balance no later than July 31.

“This new federal purchase can give Americans even more confidence that we will have enough supply to vaccinate every American who wants it by June 2021,” Health Secretary Alex Azar said.

The deal includes an option to buy 400 million additional doses, although availability will likely depend on Pfizer’s commitments elsewhere in the world.

The administration chafed at reports it balked at additional purchases of Pfizer’s first-in-the-West vaccine earlier this year. Officials said no vaccine had been fully tested and approved at the time and they were spreading taxpayer money around among several candidates.

So far, federal regulators have approved “messenger RNA” vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.

The government’s also secured 200 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine.

Together, the 400 million doses of both vaccines are enough to vaccinate 200 million Americans out of the population of 330 million.

Scientists say the U.S. needs to do a bit better than that and get 70% to 80% of the population vaccinated to develop the type of widespread immunity that will bring the virus down to manageable levels.

The administration expects more vaccines to come online at the start of 2021, accelerating the campaign.

AstraZeneca is completing late-stage trials of a vaccine that is relatively inexpensive, while Johnson & Johnson could seek approval by January or February of its version, which is advantageous because it requires a single dose.

