Sen. Rand Paul channeled his inner “Seinfeld” character Wednesday in anticipation of the Kentucky Republican celebrating the quirky holiday Festivus made famous by the classic 1990s television sitcom.

“I’ve got a lot of problems with you people and now you’re gonna hear about them! #Festivus,” Mr. Paul posted on Twitter along with an image from “Seinfeld” of Jerry Stiller’s character Frank Costanza.

Festivus, according to “Seinfeld” lore, was created by Costanza as an alternative to the commercialism of Christmas and takes place annually two days earlier on Dec. 23.

Mr. Paul, a senator since 2011, has spent nearly every year in office celebrating Festivus on social media by participating in an aspect of the holiday appropriately known as the “Airing of Grievances.”

He previewed this year’s gripes in another Twitter post later Wednesday morning in preparation for participating in this year’s festivities.

“I’ll throw in a new wrinkle this year because SO MANY people are joining in with my grievances that I want to highlight how the word is spreading — your government is out of control, and a LOT of us have grievances,” Mr. Paul tweeted.

“We will talk about Congress, Petty Tyrants all over, foreign aid, wasteful spending, science denying ‘experts’ and other holiday goodies,” Mr. Paul continued. “This is not the time for holiday cheer! That’s for TOMORROW, AFTER we air our grievances.”

Mr. Paul followed through in a series of subsequent posts tearing into several targets of the senator’s scorn, ranging from fellow Republican members of Congress to Democratic state leaders, among others.

Probably his biggest grievance, Mr. Paul said, was House Republican Congressional Chair Liz Cheney of Wyoming and “others in the war caucus” readying to override President Trump’s threatened veto of the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, which outlines military spending for the next fiscal year.

Mr. Paul also slammed what he called “petty tyrants” — Democratic Govs. Andy Beshear of Kentucky and Gavin Newsom of California, specifically — for closing down schools within the state due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.