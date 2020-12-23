President Trump said he’s still pursuing all legal options to “stop the theft of the presidential election,” declaring that President-elect Joseph R. Biden didn’t win.

“It did not happen. He did not win. We won by a landslide,” Mr. Trump said in a 14-minute video posted on Facebook. The president’s address came before he plans to meet at the White House on Wednesday with Republican members of Pennsylvania’s state senate. PennLive.com reported that state Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams County contacted several GOP colleagues to join him for lunch at the White House.

A spokeswoman for Mr. Mastriano wouldn’t confirm or deny the meeting. The White House didn’t comment immediately.

Mr. Trump, who has filed an election appeal with the Supreme Court and is plotting with House Republicans to object to certification of Mr. Biden’s electoral college votes next month, said his allegations of election fraud must be fully investigated in various battleground states, including Pennsylvania.

“If this egregious fraud is not fully investigated and addressed, the 2020 election will forever be regarded as illegitimate and the most corrupt election in the history of our country,” the president said in the video, which was recorded at the White House. “Americans must be able to have complete faith and confidence in our elections. The fate of our democracy depends upon it.”

He urged voters to demand action.

“Now is the time for the American people to raise their voices and demand that this injustice be immediately corrected,” Mr. Trump said. “Our elections must be fair, they must be honest, and they must be transparent. And they must be 100% free of fraud. We won this election by a magnificent landslide. And the people of the United States know it. All over, they’re demonstrating, they’re angry, they’re fearful. We cannot allow a completely fraudulent election to stand.”

